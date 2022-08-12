NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Villio, Jr., 64 of Niles, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born December 24, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel D. and Mafalda Talmonti Villio, Sr.

Danny was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

He retired from the City of Niles and enjoyed anything that had to do with cars, buying, selling or working on them.

Danny is survived by his son, Daniel D. Villio III of Austintown; Raffaela (Michael) McCarty; a sister, Jamie Taneri of Champion; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per Danny’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Villio family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.