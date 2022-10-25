MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Gale Palmer, 70, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 23, at his residence with his loving wife by his side.

He was born April 28, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Jack G. and Vivan I. Mappin Palmer.

Curtis was a member of the First Baptist Church of McDonald and finished out his ministry attending Warren Baptist Temple. His ministry touched many hearts as he loved the Lord and wanted to share the gospel to all.

Curtis was a meat cutter for Kash-N-Carry grocery store. He retired as an employee at the First Baptist Church of McDonald.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Yonally Palmer, whom he married January 27, 1973; two sons, Timothy James (Julie) Palmer of DePere, Wisconsin and Daniel Ryan (Maria) Palmer of Palmyra New York; two daughters, Christy Lynn(Anthony) Palmer-Ieraci of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Sarah Elizabeth (Zach) Charlton of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Virginia Ruth Palmer of Abilene, Texas; brother, Robin Dale Palmer of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Paul and Jack Palmer.

As per Curtis’s wishes, a small private service was held with family and close friends at Warren Baptist Temple.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Palmer family.

