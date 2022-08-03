NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold R. Hale, Sr.; her son, Joseph Hale; her sister, Blondell Shelly and three brothers, Billy Edmondson, Ira Edmondson and Tony Edmondson.

Born on June 9, 1936 to Malcolm and Louise (Barnes) Edmondson in Abbeville, Alabama, Connie was a fun-loving, active child and teen who loved to play and watch sports, especially tennis, softball and baseball. Even as a young bride and mother, Connie took great pleasure in organizing neighborhood volleyball and softball games and encouraging others to play. As her four children grew up, she particularly enjoyed watching them and their children play ball, loudly cheering them on from the stands. An avid, lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, she rarely missed a game.

Her vivacious, fun-loving spirit was what first attracted her husband, when they met and married in 1955. At the time, Harold was in the U.S. Army and Connie was a switchboard operator for Southern Bell. Harold often told the story of spotting her across a crowded dance floor one evening, when he was so taken that he couldn’t take his eyes off her. It was love at first sight, which lasted more than 60 years.

Above all, throughout her life, Connie loved spending time with her family and friends. She often entertained them with her lively, playful sense of humor, dry wit, and offhand remarks, which peppered her colorful storytelling and running commentary. Her blithe, ready laughter never failed to brighten their days. They never had to wonder what she thought about anything or anyone. Come what may, they also knew without a doubt that she would stick by them through thick and thin, no matter what.

Friends and family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, Niles, Ohio. Visitation will begin one hour before the service, 10:00 a.m. All are welcome.

The Hale family would like to thank our friends at the First Baptist Church of Niles, of which Connie was a member, for their many prayers of support in this time of sorrow. Also, many thanks to Jen, Kim, Vicky and Courtney of Grace Hospice, who provided superb compassionate care for Connie.

Charitable donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Grace Hospice, Youngstown Office, 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Boardman, OH 44512.

And heartfelt thanks to Lisa Vitale, family friend, whose sacrificial end-of-life care will never be forgotten.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.