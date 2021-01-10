Connie Cicero, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Cicero, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and lifelong resident, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the age of 66, following a brief battle with cancer.

Her beautiful soul was born on June 23, 1954 to Frank J. and Betty J. Bertram Fonderlin.

Connie was a 1972 graduate of Niles Mckinley where she was a cheerleader and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Connie, who had a vest for life, had devoted her career to working diligently within the medical field. She began her career with Dr. Ted Alexander and finished working at Dr. William Eddy’s office. She was known for her kind, caring spirit and was loved by her patients and co-workers especially Cathy, whom she loved dearly.

Connie had an infectious smile that would light up any room she entered. Her many wonderful qualities include empathy, compassion, kindness, caring and selfless ways. She always placed the needs of others before her own. She was known for her “Sunday Dinner” she would cook for her family. Her kitchen was the heart of the home and anyone was welcome at her table. She enjoyed baking for her friends and family. Connie loved music, dancing and a passionate fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Connie adored her children and was proud of all their accomplishments in life, all accomplished through the examples she displayed. She loved attending her daughter’s dance competitions and going to Niles athletic activities to support her sweet, Robbie. She cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, “M” and “Baby Joe” and always looked forward to their sleepovers. All of which will forever be memories in their hearts.

Connie’s legacy is left behind by her precious children, whom will miss her dearly, son, Robert “Robbie” Ciletti, Jr.; two daughters, JoAnna (Michael) Gombos of Conway, South Carolina nad Cara (Joseph) Prezioso; a sister, Nancy (Paul) Wieda of Fresno, California; grandchildren, whom she adored, Milania and Joseph Prezioso; she will be greatly missed by her longtime companion, Joseph Cicero; nieces, Jillian Wieda and Jackie (Ben) Murach; nephew, Nicholas Rose; sister-in-law, Carla Cicero and mother-in-law, Nancy Cicero.

She was preceded in death by her parents and father in law, Joseph Cicero.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the funeral homes.

Facial masks or coverings are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material donations be made in care of the funeral home to support future charities in Connie’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Connie's family.

