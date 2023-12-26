WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleathe Noreen Dodge, 85, of Warren, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

She was born January 2, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Thelma Mitchell.

Cleathe was a member of the FCT Church in Warren and worked as an EKG technician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 35 years, retiring in 1990.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and watching sports on TV, especially baseball and football games.

Cleathe is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Karen) Dodge of Picayune, Mississippi and Robert (Diane) Dodge of Warren, Ohio; three daughters, Debra Cheatham of Cortland, Ohio, Karen (James) Huff of Warren, Ohio and Victoria (Ray) Gerthung of Warren, Ohio; three sisters, Cathy Zokovitch, Terry Borbridge and Sherry Kinchen and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Dodge, who she married on December 24, 1954 and passed on March 5, 2005; a brother, Larry Mitchell; a son, Michael Patrick Dodge; a grandson, Robbie Dodge and a great-granddaughter, Haley Burnett.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that due to Cleathe’s unexpected passing, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

