WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clayton O. Peyatt, Sr., 65, of Warren, formerly of Gassaway, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center Emergency Room.

He was born May 26, 1958, in Richwood, West Virginia, the son of Clayton J. and Barbara Dean Ward Peyatt.

Clayton was of the Protestant faith and worked as a welder for Transco Railways.

Clayton is survived by his brother, James Allen Peyatt of Warren; his sister, Debra A. Peyatt of Warren; a grandson, Draven Michael Peyatt; and a granddaughter, Autumn Jerome.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Clayton O. Peyatt, Jr., and a sister, Francis Meadows.

As per Clayton’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service. 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422.

