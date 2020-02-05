Christina M. Mazzella, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina M. Mazzella, 45, of Girard, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.

She was born July 21, 1974, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Debra Winans Mazzella.

Christina was employed by Door Dash.

She is survived by her wife, Trisha A. Brenner Mazzella, whom she married on January 19, 2018; her parents; a brother, Ryan (Carly) Mazzella of Nebraska; a sister, Rebecca Mazzella of Florida and her nieces and nephews, Faith Gregory, Briannah Gregory, Amiya Perkins, Mason Mazzella, Joseph Mazzella, Alley Mazzella and Cruz Mazzella.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. till time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Christina’s family humbly asks that due to her untimely passing, contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Mazzella family.

