Chassity A. Clark, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassity A. Clark, 40, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, of natural causes at her residence.

She was born September 25, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn and Mary Hall McClimans.

Chassity was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Niles.

Her life revolved her family. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Chassity is survived by her husband, Eric Steven Clark, whom she married on November 8, 2001; her father and stepmother, Glenn (Mellisa) McClimans; her mother, Mary Hall McClimans; two sons, Kyle Clark and Cameron Clark; two daughters, Allison Clark and Madison Clark; three sisters, Kelsey McClimans, Kari McClimans and Kai Ayers and her grandson, Elijah Smith.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Faith Baptist Church of Niles.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made in Chassity’s name to the Faith Baptist Church of Niles.

