Catherine Carson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine (Carey) Carson, 97, of Girard, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born November 1, 1923, in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Dominic and Maria (Mary) J. Parilla Carson.

Catherine served her Country in WWII in the Woman’s Army Corps as a Medical Technician. During her time of service, she received the American Service Medal, the Victory Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

After her military service ended, she responded to God’s call for full-time service in the Church and moved to Grand Coteau, Louisiana. For thirty-three years, she worked as the church secretary for St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Christ the King Mission and fought for civil rights. She was awarded the Bishop’s Devoted Service Medal in 1972 and 1985 by the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana for her dedicated service to the Church, the Mission, and the community of Grand Coteau.

After retiring in 1985, Catherine returned to her hometown, Girard, Ohio, where she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also a very active member of St. Rose Catholic Church and an avid Red Cross Blood Donor.

Catherine is survived by four nephews, John Carson of Niles, Matthew Carson of Akron, Edward Carson of Girard and Robin Schertler of Canfield; a niece, Mary Ann Coates of Niles; a sister, Eileen Terlecky of Youngstown; four great-nephews, Zachary Carson, Cameron Carson, Michael Coates and Aaron Coates and two great-nieces, Katelyn Carson and Julia Carson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Maria (Mary) J. Parilla Carson; two brothers, Edward Carson and Joseph Carson and a sister, Ann Schertler.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at the church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, material donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

