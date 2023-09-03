NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Anerino, 51, of Niles, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 31, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Carmen and Shirley Shook Anerino.

Carmen was self-employed in the construction business. He enjoyed fishing and was an eye and organ donor.

Carmen is survived by his two brothers, Brian (Tami) Anerino of Cortland and Todd Anerino of Niles and four nephews, Vince, Dominic, Shane and Cory Anerino.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Christine Benson Anerino, who passed October 10, 2020.

As per Carmen’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

