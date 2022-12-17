NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel J. Vigorito, 88, of Niles, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born June 26, 1934, in Niles, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Bambino Vigorito.

Carmel worked as a bank teller at the Dollar Bank in Niles for many years and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles and St. Rose Church in Girard.

She looked forward to having coffee with her friends at McDonalds, where they would solve the world’s problems. She also enjoyed watching game shows, old western movies and her favorite polka bands.

Carmel’s favorite memories where the time that she spent with her grandson, Joseph Colonello, the love of her life. Along with being deeply missed by family and friends, she will be remembered for her spunky and very loving personality.

Carmel is survived by her daughter, Carla J. (Hilderbrand) Colonello of Poland, Ohio; her sister, Antonia (Silvio) Restaino of Girard; a grandson, Joseph Colonello and his fiancé, Colleen of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Lisa Restaino and Michelle Restaino; a nephew, Joseph (Jen) Vigorito; great-niece, Rina Restaino; great-nephew Joseph Vigorito; special friends, Diana and Lonnie Levin and her best friend and companion, Robert Fitzsimmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph Vigorito.

A Rite of Christian burial will be at 5:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH, 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material donation be made in Carmel’s name to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Vigorito family.

