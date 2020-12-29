Carl Duane Mathews, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Duane Mathews, Sr., 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday night, December 26, 2020, at Summa Health Hospice in Akron, Ohio.

He was born June 18, 1942, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of Dana and Ruth Brown Mathews.

Carl formerly attended the First Assembly of God Church and the Leavittsburg Baptist Church.

He was a longtime fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

He enjoyed fishing, baseball, bowling, football and spending time with his family.

He retired from Lordstown General Motors as a repairman in 1999, after 33 years of service and was a member of UAW 1112.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Paul Mathews, whom he married on October 29, 1966; a son, Carl D. (Stacey) Mathews, Jr., of Warren; three daughters, Teresa (Bryan) Feimer of Parma, Lisa Mathews of Warren, Melissa Mathews of Warren; 15 grandchildren, Samantha Mathews, Emma Mathews, Staci (Chris) Kall, Ashley (Joe) Payne, Bradley Feimer, Ryan (Jaclyn) Feimer, Brandon (Rachel) Feimer, Tiffany (Lennell) Smith; Tracy Mathews, Tyler (Cheyenne) Mathews, Joseph Wright, Courtney (Leroy) Mathews, Mia (Justin) Cooper; Corey (Brandy) Mathews, Christian (Kara) Mathews; 16 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Mackenzie, Brooke, Isabella, Logan, Sophia, Aiden, Lanayah, Landon, Summer, Cherish, Jaimen, Jaisson, Serenity, Camden, Adalina; a sister, Pat (Robert) Pumphrey; a brother-in-law, Bill Pumphrey and a sister-in-law, Shari Mathews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Mathews and a sister-in-law, Jean Pumphrey.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

Burial will be in Champion Township Cemetery.