Calvin Don Stauffer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin Don Stauffer passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Windsor House at Champion.

Born January 16, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of Elwood T. and Twila Grace Eminhizer Stauffer.

Don was a member of the Warren G. Harding class of 1950.

He was employed as a millwright for Republic Steel/LTV, retiring in 1985. He was co-owner of Stauffer Realty and a self-employed bricklayer.

An outdoor enthusiast, his hobbies included hunting, hiking and motorcycle riding with his brother Kendell at the family cabin in Elk County, Pennsylvania. Don enjoyed playing and coaching softball and had been an assistant coach for the Niles McKinley girls’ softball team. Don and his wife Nancy sponsored numerous youth and adult softball teams spanning over three decades.

Don is survived by son, Ronald (Linda L.) Stauffer of Vienna; son, Terry (Julie) Stauffer of Warren; daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Douglas of Cortland and surrogate daughter, Sandra MacLaren of Cortland. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Nancy I. Mahoney Stauffer, whom he married January 31, 1953; a grandson, Travis T. Stauffer; daughter-in-law, Brenda Liberati Stauffer; brothers, Miles, Kendell and Edward Stauffer and sister, Doris Stauffer McDonald.

He was a member and elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Liberty.

The family greatly appreciates the countless hours that family friends and surrogate daughter Sandra MacLaren gave to maintain Don’s active lifestyle and quality of life. The family would also like to thank the employees of Windsor House at Champion for the quality care and compassion that Don received far exceeding the expectations of their job descriptions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service was held January 4, 2021 at Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422. Bishop Joseph Carl officiated.

Interment was at Niles City Cemetery.

Friends and family can visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Stauffer family.