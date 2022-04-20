WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Briar J. White, 31 of Warren, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence following a short illness.

He was born May 28, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Stephen and Angela Peace White.

Briar worked for a steel fabrication company as a saw operator.

He enjoyed outdoor grilling, hunting, fishing, football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. People would ask for Briar’s Grand Dad BBQ, for their events and parties.

Briar is survived by his son, Elliot Thompson-White of Newton Falls; his daughter, Emily Thompson-White of Newton Falls; his parents, Stephen and Angela White of Huntington, West Virginia; a brother, Stephen White II of Huntington, West Virginia; two sisters, Briana Peace and Stevann, White both of Huntington, West Virginia; his grandmother, ”Nanny”, Emma Campbell of Warren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his, granddad, James R. Campbell.

As per Briar’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the White family.

