WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence.

He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook.

Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers and was a history buff.

Brian is survived by two daughters, Chantel (Jonathan) Creed, Breanna Holbrook; his mother and stepfather, Divetta and Don Shipman; two brothers, Claude E. Holbrook, Jr. and Charles A. Holbrook; a sister, Tara (Bobby) Holbrook and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude E. Holbrook; his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at noon at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles OH 44446.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Holbrook family.

