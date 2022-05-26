MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence.

He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook.

Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers and was a history buff.

Brian is survived by two daughters, Chantel (Jonathan) Creed and Breanna Holbrook; his mother and step-father, Divetta and Don Shipman; two brothers, Claude E. Holbrook II and Charles A. Holbrook; a sister, Tara (Bobby) Holbrook and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude E. Holbrook, his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Holbrook family.