GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian David Barnreiter, 49, of Girard passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic of natural causes.

He was born January 30, 1974, in California, the son of Harold D. and Cynitha Barnreiter.

David attended Rust City Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, especially his four-year-old daughter, Dorothy Rose, who was Daddy’s little girl.

David is survived by his wife, Priscilla A. Barnreiter, whom he married May 20, 2019, Dorothy Rose Barnreiter; his father, Harold David Barnreiter and three stepdaughters, Anneliese Caron, Gabriella Caron and Lily Caron.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Barnreiter and his uncle Carl.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 5 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

