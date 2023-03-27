NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian A. Lahner, 54 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 7, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alfred E. and Mary F. Rocco Lahner.

Brian worked for DFA Deans Dairy in the maintenance department. He also worked for General Electric in Niles and at the Erie, Pennsylvania plant.

He was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard.

He enjoyed outdoor activities, target shooting at the gun range and especially spending time with his family.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Peggy A. Priddy Lahner, whom he married November 9, 1995; his son, Jeremy A. (Tracey) Elswick of Warren; his daughter, Jodi C. (Mark) Foster of Portland, Texas; three sisters, Kelly (Bill) McKinney of Niles, Stacie (Ed) LaNeve of Girard and Maureen (Ron) Nitzsky of Canfield; six grandchildren, Kayla, Pammy, Michael, Codi, Cody and Hunter and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and best friend, Kevin Priddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lahner family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.