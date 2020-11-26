Brent E. Coleman, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brent E. Coleman, Sr., 34, of Niles, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 of natural causes at his residence.

He was born April 10, 1986 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Dallas and Tina Williams Coleman.

Brent was a people person that had a smile that would brighten a room and a laugh you would remember.

He was a 2005 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Brent loved anything with wheels. Cars, quads, dirt bikes and especially his stock car. He was employed as a salesman for All Makes Auto Sales.

Brent is survived by his parents, Dallas and Tina Coleman of Niles; a son, Brent E. Coleman, Jr. of Niles; a sister, Heather (Joseph) Daniels of Austintown; his grandmother, Dolores Williams of Cortland; a nephew, Jordan Peyatt; a niece, Jaclyn Peyatt; his companion, Irene Wallin and her two children, Addyson and Lexi Gombos, who he loved as his own and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dallas Shawn Coleman and his grandparents, Charles Williams, Sr. and Tinnes and Barbara Coleman.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Family and friends can visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Coleman family.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.