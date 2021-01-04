Bernadette A. Roberts, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette A. Roberts, 72, of Niles, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her sister’s home in Austintown from a lengthy illness.

She was born October 31, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Flora Cupples Matyi.

Bernadette was of the Catholic Faith and was a beautician for the Sherry Gordon Salon.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

Bernadette is survived by her loving husband, Alphonso S. Roberts, who she married on May 23, 1970; a son, Vincent A. Roberts of Niles; two daughters, Michelle (George) Rester of Columbus, Ohio and Angela A. Roberts of Austin, Texas; five brothers, Frank Matyi of Youngstown, Ohio, Steve (Shirley) Matyi of Youngstown, Ohio, Don (Dee) Matyi of Stow, Ohio, Danny (Tina) Matyi of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Joey Matyi of Youngstown; four sisters, Joanne (Ron) Dota of Youngstown, Ohio, Mary Ann Mayti of Youngstown, Ohio, Margie (Fritz) Fekete of Washington, Pennsylvania and Alice (Scott) Carpenter of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Catherine R. Rester and Anna Bella Rester and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ron Matyi and a sister, Elaine Locketti.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. till time of service.

Social distancing will be enforced and facial coverings will be mandatory.

