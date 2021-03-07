Barry K. Floyd, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry K. Floyd, 55, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Barry was born June 12, 1965 in Lexington, Virginia, the son of Norman R. and Shirley Floyd, Sr.

Barry graduated from Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1983.

He worked for the family business, Floyd Construction, as a carpenter.

He was a jack of all trades. He loved to work with his hands and was proud of the work he did for others. He was everyone’s handyman. Nobody cherished and bragged about their family more than he did. He loved getting together with family to have homemade bread and gravy for Sunday breakfast, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR racing. He loved fishing, bowling and with his God given talent, you could always find him singing karaoke.

Barry always said “He never met a stranger”, because he spoke to everybody he walked past and if you ever needed a good laugh, he always had a good joke to tell. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. His faith in God and his love for his family never faltered. In life we love you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.

Barry is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Smith Floyd; a son, Barry (Nicole) Floyd of Niles; a daughter, Ashley Floyd of Niles; three brothers, Dennis Floyd of Niles, Greg (Chris) Floyd of Niles and Macky (Adrianne) Floyd of Niles and three grandchildren, Landon, Karina and Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman R. Floyd, Sr.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to the current pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing measures will be enforced. After paying your respects to the family, please exit the funeral home.

Burial will be in Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Virginia.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Barry’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.