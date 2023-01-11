WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lou Mathews, 79, of Warren, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Quinton and Ethel Paul (nee Roberts). She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia, Cleveland, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Warren, Ohio.

Barbara enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching religious programs. It was fitting that she left for Heaven on Elvis’ birthday. In her final hours in the hospital bed she danced and said her, “I love yous”.

In her earlier life she was a homemaker that enjoyed being the “Mom” to everyone in the neighborhood. When she became a grandmother she loved taking care of all her grandchildren and was happy to be blessed with great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by a son, Carl D. (Stacey) Mathews, Jr. of Warren; three daughters, Teresa (Bryan) Feimer of Broadview Heights, Lisa Mathews of Niles and Melissa Mathews of Warren; 15 grandchildren, Samantha Mathews, Emma Mathews, Staci (Chris) Kall, Ashley Payne, Bradley Feimer, Ryan (Jaclyn) Feimer, Brandon (Rachel) Feimer, Tiffany (Robert) Smith, Tracy Mathews Tyler (Cheyenne) Mathews, Joseph Wright, Courtney (Tommie) Mathews, Mia (Justin) Cooper, Corey (Brandy) Mathews and Christian (Kara) Mathews; 16 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Mackenzie, Brooke, Isabella, Logan, Sophia, Aiden, Lanayah, Landon, Summer, Cherish, Jaimen, Jaisson, Serenity, Camden, Adalina and a soon to be 17th great-grandchild and a sister, Bonnie Megesi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Mathews, Sr.; her parents; a brother, Chester Paul and a sister, Donna Shortt.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. till time of service.

Interment will be in Champion Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Mathews family.

