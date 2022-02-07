NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. McCormick, 90, formerly of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.

She was born May 29, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio and she was raised in Niles by her parents, Virginia and George Neiss.

Barbara was a member of the Fairview EUB Church and taught Sunday School there.

She worked 25 years at Packard Electric.

She enjoyed sewing, crafts and floral arranging.

Barbara is survived by her son, Edward S. McCormick of Niles;, two daughters, Cindy L. (Brad) Dorsey of Gainesville, Georgia and Loralee (Jamie) Barnes of Sharpsburg, Georgia; six grandchildren, Kerry (Carrie), Katie (Brent), Molly (Dustin), Bradley (Brandi), Christopher (Lyndsay) and A.J. (Amanda); nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Lou.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie S. McCormick, whom she married on July 23, 1951 and he passed February 3, 1994; a grandson, Kevin D. McCormick (survived by Mindy); a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Leigh; two brothers, George and Dick and three sisters, Shirley, Patricia and Frances.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

A private family interment service will be held at Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the McCormick family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.