NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Michaels, 85, of Niles, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Downtown.

She was born April 7, 1937, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Helen Leos James, Sr.

Audrey was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked at Packard Electric and enjoyed working with Beatitude House and as a foster grandparent.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Alethea Michaels of Cortland, Ohio; a brother, Angelo James of Niles; a sister, Millie Hutton of Gulf Port, Mississippi; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Cataldo of Boardman, Ohio and a great-granddaughter, Aubriella Cataldo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harry, Jr. and Christopher and five sisters, Jo Ann, Helen, Mary, Anna and Pauline.

As per Audrey’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

