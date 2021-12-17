NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold “Arne” Garth Schuring, 86, of Niles, Ohio, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at his home with his wife of 37 years, Linda (Traxler) Schuring by his side.

Arne was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on September 21, 1935, to John and Gladys (Dik) Schuring. Arne was the eldest of six children.

During his early years, his parents were missionaries, and Arne lived with his family in India, however, he resided most of his life in Michigan, Ohio or Massachusetts. His home on Nantucket Island was his favorite place to be.

Arne began his education at Calvin College, a private university in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which was associated with the Christian Reformed Church. Upon graduation, Arne enrolled in medical school at the University of Michigan. Arne attended the Ohio State University for his residency in otolaryngology.

Arne also served for several years in the Public Health Service in New Orleans, Louisiana, before beginning his career in Warren, Ohio. Arne practiced medicine with Dr. Bill Lippy at the Warren Otologic Group (nka The Lippy Group) for 40 years as an otologist.

Arne loved the ocean and anything nautical. He was a collector of nautical antiques and was at his happiest at the helm of one of the many boats he owned over his lifetime. There was no one more generous or kind than Arne Schuring.

He is survived by his extra large, loving family in whom he delighted. His eight children are, Tom (Michele) Schuring, Jannan (Allen) Meyer, Jody (Frank) Trombetta, Amy (Gabe) DiSarro, Marc (Michele) Lambert, Holly Bosch, Heather Berling and J.T. (Michelle) Seesholtz and 21 grandchildren blessed his life and they are, oldest to youngest, Justin Journey, Tre Bosch, Natalie Meyer, Christopher Trombetta, Andrew Trombetta, Sterling Bosch, Eric Meyer, Hank Berling, Kate Trombetta, Drew McClennan, Hannah Berling, Jack Lambert, Lily Schuring, Hayden Berling, Lauren Lambert, Emily Schuring, Sam Schuring, Elena DiSarro, Tyson Seesholtz, Leo DiSarro and McHayla Bosch. Arne’s siblings are, John Schuring (deceased), Rhea (Jeff) Kester, Gwen (Jon) Pott, Gerrit Schuring and Beth (Jim) Korringa.

There will be no services for Arne at this time. The family will gather in the Spring for a celebration of Arne’s life.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

