NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Caicco, 92, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1929, in Savuto Reggio Calabria, Italy to Joseph and Carmela Caputo Caicco.

He emigrated to America in 1946 and made his life in Niles, Ohio.

Anthony was married nearly 65 years to the love of his life, Mary (Curtorillo) Caicco, with whom he spent his days raising their family, gardening and running their business, Original Quality Cleaners. He retired after 42 years as a steelworker.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Anthony loved making wine, cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with his family and cheering on his favorite football teams, the Niles Red Dragons, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He dedicated his life to providing for those he loved and truly never shied away from a hard day’s work.

He is survived and missed by his children, Joe Caicco, Carmy Williams, Jerry Caicco and John (Liz) Caicco; his nine grandchildren, Tiffanie (Brad) Soverns, Cheriese (Adam) Farkas, Candice (Tom) Cochran, Anthony (Laura) Caicco, Maria (Christopher) Kardassilaris, Ronnie (Dina) Williams, Dr. Vincent (Dr. Amy) Caicco, Isabella Caicco and John Caicco, 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews in California and Italy.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; brother and sister-in-law, John and Helen Caicco (California); sister and brother-in-law, Carmella and Frank Longo (Italy); son-in-law, Ron Williams; daughter-in-law, Sherri Caicco; nephew, Vincent Caicco and great-granddaughter, Ava Kardassilaris.

Private services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Our lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Niles, with entombment to follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Caicco family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.