WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony C. Troy (Troy), 33, of Warren, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He was born November 28, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Paul D. and Stephanie Kajtar Troy.

Anthony worked as a tree trimmer for Bazetta Tree Service.

He enjoyed the time he spent with his children, especially his son, Dominic. He was full of life and always made someone laugh. He loved music and being with friends and family.

Anthony is survived by his parents, Paul and Stephanie Troy of Howland; grandparents, Anthony and Marianne Troy Niles; his son, Dominic Troy; his three daughters, Gabriella Troy, Faith Troy and Ellieona Troy; two brothers, Justin Troy of Niles and Billy Jo Troy of Warren; one sister, Chasity Kajtar of Niles; three nieces, Hanna Dally of Niles, Natalie Lambert of Niles and Raelynn Troy of Niles and three nephews, Kaden Troy of Niles, Nathan Lambert of Niles and Ryland Troy of Niles. Anthony also leaves behind a city full of friends that he considered family as well.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 15 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

Due to Anthony’s untimely death, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family to defray funeral expenses.

