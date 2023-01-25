NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023.

Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.

Angelo married the former Arlene Shiamone in 1963 and the couple would have two children.

Angelo retired after 43 years from the only job he ever held, as a welder at Girard Machine but will be mostly remembered as a loving husband and father who always put family first.

Angelo enjoyed gardening and playing golf with friends–even scoring a hole-in-one on June 29, 2001 but he was most renowned as an enthusiastic cook and known for his delicious peppers in oil and his dried sausage and wine-making skills. He enjoyed hosting parties with Arlene, spending winters in Naples, Florida and spending time with Stella, the family goldendoodle. He was also an avid Cleveland sports fan.

Angelo is survived by his daughter, Angela (Joe) Altobelli of Aurora, Ohio; son, Dr. Michael Frasca of Little Italy, Cleveland; two granddaughters, Alexandra “Allie” and Elise Altobelli; brother, Antonio Frasca; sister, Marietta Marino; brother-in-law, Larry Russo; sister-in-law, Paula Carpentieri and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Angelo is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; sister, Giovanna Russo; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Marino and Eugene Shiamone and sister-in-law, Marlys (Crain) Frasca.

Friends may call during visitation at Mt. Carmel Church, 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio at 9:30 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Angelo’s name to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-625-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Frasca family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angelo Frasca, please visit our floral store.