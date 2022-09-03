FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew L. Cunningham, 34, of Fowler, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence.

He was born October 14, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Cathy Pascarella Cunningham.

Andrew was a member of Pleasant Valley Christian Church.

He was a machine operator for KCA Paving.

He enjoyed four wheeling, his work and most of all, his seven children, whom he was devoted to. He lived every day to be a better man for his child and never gave up.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Felecia Durman Cunningham, whom he married September 15, 2018; his parents, Kenneth and Cathy Cunningham; four sons, Andrew J. Cunningham, Parker, Carter and Landon Cunningham; three daughters, Peyton Schultz, Alyena Cunningham and Josie Lynn Cunningham and a brother, Kenny Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Cunningham.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Christian Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the funeral home to be put in his children’s educational fund. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Cunningham family.

