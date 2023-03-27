SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy L. Millero, 52, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

She was born February 16, 1971, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Carol Millero.

Amy enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her two grand dogs, Ryder and Max.

Amy is survived by her two sons, Brenton Tymchyshyn of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Tyler Millero and his significant other, Kayley King, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; her sister, Charman Millero and her boyfriend, Frank Mellon.

A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at a later date. John 14:27-31

