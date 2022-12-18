YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson.

Amber was of the Catholic faith and was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler.

She enjoyed music, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and treasured the time that she spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Amber is survived by her son, David Finney; her mother, Rhonda Watson; three sisters, Chrystal Graham, Reaonna Finney and Clarice Kozak; her brother, Antonio Torian and her nieces and nephews, Michael, Kaden, Richard, Cassie, Sam, Abri, Prea, Tonio, Todd, Matt and Jewels.

She was preceded in death by her beloved stepfather, Joseph Kozak.

As per Amber’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service.