NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Shahaden died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the age of 97.

She was born, May 25, 1926, in Worthington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Mary (Peat) and Floy Hellam.

After her graduation from Worthington High school in 1943, she moved to Niles, Ohio, along with her siblings.

She was employed at General Electric in Niles.

She married Edward Shahaden of Niles on July 20, 1951.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and gardening.

She was baptized in 1960 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Niles Kingdom Hall. Her faith was very dear to her and she actively shared it with others until her illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, of 54 years; three brothers, Ted, Bob and Larry Hellam and her sister, Lois Preston.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Maribeth Kay (Roger) of Girard and Lisa Williams (Bryan) of Niles; grandchildren, Nate Kay (Jeni) of Reynoldsburg, Jessica Zavada (Mathew) of Tuxedo Park, New York, Sarah Catania (Jason) of Niles, Matthew Williams of Munroe Falls and Benjamin Williams of Warren; great-grandchildren, Ava and Sophia Catania and Ethan Kay; sister, Virginia Loveless (Robert) of Buhl, Idaho; sister-in-law, Joan Hellam of McDonald and many nieces and nephews. She dearly loved all her family.

The family is especially grateful to the caring staff of Lake Vista of Cortland.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Niles Kingdom Hall, 152 North Road, Niles. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. till the time of service at the Hall.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Alma’s family.

