Alfred E. Lahner, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred E. Lahner, 80, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

He was born July 31, 1940, in Williamsfield, Ohio, the son of John A. and Blanche C. Greer Lahner.

Alfred was member of the Johnson Federated Church in Johnson, Ohio and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

In his youth, he was a Boy Scout and belonged to a 4H Club, where he raised chickens.

He worked as a utility man at the Niles G.E. Plant for 25 years retiring in 2008.

Alfred is survived by a son, Brian (Peggy) Lahner of Newton Falls, Ohio; three daughters, Kelly (Bill) McKinney of Niles, Ohio, Stacie (Ed) Laneve of Girard, Ohio and Maureen (Ron) Nitzsky of Canfield, Ohio; two sisters, Dee Sutton and Iris Elswick; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his companion of 15 years, Arthur Dennis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary F. Lahner, who he married on June 15, 1963 and passed on March 23, 2005.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Lahner family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.