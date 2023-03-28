WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa “Terri” Diane Witt, 70, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born July 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lela (Rowan) Carney.

Terri was a 1970 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

At the age of 18, she married James “Jim” R. Witt after only knowing each other a few months. Love at first sight lasted through 48 years of marriage until Jim’s death in 2019. They loved spending time with each other and their family, Sunday drives and camping at Twin Lakes in Belington, West Virginia.

She retired in 2018 as a teacher from Kidz by the Riverside in Warren, Ohio.

After being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in early 2018, Terri bravely fought through surgeries, chemo and radiation for five years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michele Atkins of Warren, Ohio and Kristen (Michael) Holko of Twinsburg, OH; son, James R. (Lisa Marie) Witt, Jr. of Mecca, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Kaylie Witt and Andrew Witt and sister, Susan Carney.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Witt and sister, Jackie Nalbach.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.