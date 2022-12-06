HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pat “Patrick” Allen Beard, 87, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 in his home.

Patrick was born April 27, 1935 to Madeline (Hollen) and Merle Beard in Roanoke, Virginia.

After graduating from Sharon High School class of 1953, Patrick served in the US Marine Corps. He then earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University as an industrial engineer involved in time studies.

He worked at Packard Electric as the department foremen, until his retirement at which time he was a training supervisor.

On April 8, 1961 he married his wife, Judy L. (Freeble) Beard, who survives at home.

He loved to golf and had a hole in one to his credit. In his younger years he played football for Sharon High School and in his later years was a member of the Sharon American Legion in addition to the Hickory VFW.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Judy L. Beard and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Madeline and Merle Beard, and brother Neil Beard.

Per his wish no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

