MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie A. Jones, 84 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, December 26, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren.

Marjorie was born November 26, 1939 in Warren, a daughter of the late Clarence and Verna (Reagle) Brown and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1957 where she served as her class secretary and named as Homecoming Queen.

Marjorie was a secretary for Compensation Programs of Ohio, Inc. for 31 years, then a secretary for Sforza and Walker CPA’s for 10 years, before retiring.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Niles for 74 years; a member of the Opal Chapter #181, Order of Eastern Star of Cortland, served as Past Matron and Past Worthy Matron of Ida McKinley Chapter # 229 Order of Eastern Star of Niles. She was also an active member of the Ladies’ Auxilliary of the Mineral Ridge Fire Department and a member of the Mineral Ridge Historical Society.

Marjorie enjoyed her pets and working in her yard, but most of all cherished being married to Paul. Her husband Paul A. Jones, whom she married August 27, 1960, preceded her in death on May 11, 2010.

She will be greatly missed by her fiance’, Matthew J. Blair; a special cousin Judy Benedict of Bear Lake, Pennsylvania ; a close friend, Patricia McKenzie and her beloved cat, Chloe. There will be private family services and she will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.