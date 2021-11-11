Marlene “Mert” (Tortora) Frenger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene “Mert” Tortora Frenger, age 89, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born on November 13, 1931, in Leetonia, the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Legora Tortora.

Mert was a lifetime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where she served as lecturer, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the LCBA.

She worked as a teller and customer service representative with Citizen’s Bank in both Leetonia and Washingtonville.

Mert was the proud recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow’s award. She found pleasure in playing cards, bowling, golfing, gambling and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and making Sunday dinners and holidays extra special.

Mert will be deeply missed by her five children, John Patrick (Connie) Frenger, Nancy (Mitch) Lovinger, Diane (Russ Sutherin) Perkins, M. Susan Frenger and Mark (Maria) Frenger.

She was loved as “Nana” to her grandchildren, Jason (Ashlee) Perkins and their children, AJ and Cameron; Erin (Jon) Newburn and their children, Trent, Parker and Ethan; Jayson (Becky) Frenger and their children Kiley, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Karsyn and Kolton; and Marc, Courtney Marlene and Zachary Frenger. Mert was also blessed with many kind and loving friends. She had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clement Tortora; a nephew, Stephen Tortora and a son-in-law, Rob Perkins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia and again on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mass will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Perkins/Tortora Scholarship c/o Leetonia Schools 450 Walnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or Mount Calvary Cemetery c/o St. Patrick’s Church, 167 Main Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the outstanding caregivers from “Visiting Angels” who treated Mert with dignity and respect.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

