HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Nicora, 99, died Saturday morning Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Countryside at the Elmwood.

She was born August 28, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Mary Marciano LaCivita and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Nicora, a 1942 graduate of Hubbard High School was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, where she volunteered for the Fish Fry’s and other fundraisers over the years. She was a member and past president of the Hubbard Opti-Mrs Club and had volunteered at Northside Hospital in the gift shop for over 30 years.

Lucille enjoyed golfing, shopping, bowling, reading, sewing, ceramics and knitting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her dog Maddie.

Her husband, Mike Nicora, whom she married March 27, 1946, died July 20, 2008.

She leaves two sons, Michael Nicora and his wife Ann Marie of Hubbard and David Nicora of Gates Mills, Ohio; a daughter, Marilyn Hanley of Hubbard; a sister-in-law, Phyllis LaCivita of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Staci (Drew) Perman, Brad (Mandy) Nicora, Shannon (Tony) Devitz, Marcee (Shane) Keeler and Todd (Ashley) Hanley and nine great grandchildren, Cecilia, Cynthia, Milla, Drew, Alivia, Owen, Cameron, Lucas and Ava. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mike; two sisters, Martha (John) Chufo and Sue (Sam) Sorice and two brothers, Jim LaCivita and Chuck (Shirley) LaCivita.

Family and friends may call on Saturday January 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

