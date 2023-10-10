HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Validzich, age 99, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Sharon Regional hospital.

Born February 7, 1924, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Radas) Validzich.

Joseph was a Farrell High School Graduate and went on to get his Master’s Degree.

He served his country honorably in the Army Air Corp during WW II as an Aviation Cadet.

Joseph worked for Westinghouse Electric in Sharon for over 20 years, as a Procedures Engineer. He was also an Art Teacher for the Farrell School District for years and he was inducted into Farrell High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016.

He married the former Sadie Salandria in 1954 and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2021.

He is survived several by nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by five sisters, Nell Slates, Lynn Fedorchak, Ann Nemetz, Margaret Konnen and Kathryn Pasacic.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Fr. Richard Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.