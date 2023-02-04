EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — First news was live at the East Palestine High School where the Red Cross is stationed. They’re offering shelter, cots and supplies for residents who evacuated their homes.

Just up the street at the East Palestine city park community center, Norfolk Southern is working with residents who have incurred expenses from having to evacuate their homes.

First News was told they will be offering reimbursement for hotel rooms.

Some, like Keith Everson, have been at the red cross shelter since last night.

“The cop come knocking on our door and said, ‘You have to evacuate and go to the high school.’

I looked up the street and all you could see was flames shooting up about 29 feet in the air and black smoke everywhere,” Everson said.

Everson says he rushed out of the house immediately.

“I didn’t pack no clothes or nothing,” Everson said. “He didn’t have to ask me a second time, because [of] health problems — I don’t need any more health problems.”

Jeff Mann is supervising the red cross shelter Saturday.

“We had 47 clients here last night, we are still carrying 16 here today,” Mann said. “We fully expect to have a few more here tonight.”

The Red Cross also offered advice for those who don’t have access to their medications.

“They would need to contact their own physician. I mean if they’re really in trouble, of course, EMS or 911,” Mann said.