BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine Kerrigan, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Kristine, known as “Kiki” to her family, was born on September 7, 1952, in Youngstown, to parents Joseph Patrick and Eileen Steadman Kerrigan.

Kristine attended Cardinal Mooney High School and graduated in 1970. In 1974, she graduated as a trailblazing member of the first class of women ever to graduate from the University of Notre Dame. She carried the pride of this accomplishment and her love for Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish with her for the rest of her life, including raising a new Notre Dame flag over her house every year for decades.

Kristine spent her career in finance at Citibank and Home Savings and Loan Bank, finishing her career as a Vice President at Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown. She was grateful that she could use the resources of her institutions to solve problems for people in challenging circumstances. She was especially proud when she helped homeowners stay in their homes when dealing with financial difficulties.

Kristine’s academic and professional accomplishments were remarkable. But her great passion was her intense love for her friends and her family. She was devoted to and enthusiastically maintained close friendships throughout her life. All will remember her devotion to her loved ones and her vivid zest for living. Witty and magnetic in conversation, she drew the room to her and rarely lost a word game.

She divided her time between Boardman and her family lake house in Madison, where she dearly loved hosting those closest to her for music, cocktails, sunsets, fires, and fireworks.

Kristine was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her siblings Karen Kerrigan of Boardman, Rosemary (Gilman) Sullivan of Madison, Ohio, Joseph Patrick (Traci) Kerrigan Jr. of St. Augustine, Florida, and Mary Eileen (Dino) Kerrigan DiMarco of Cleveland. Kristine also leaves nine nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she adored and who adore her. All her family will treasure their joyful memories with her for the rest of their lives.

A visitation honoring Kristine will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kristine’s family requests that gifts in her memory be made in the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

