Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
83°
Youngstown
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Youngstown News
National and World
Ohio News
Pennsylvania News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Product Recalls
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Mr Food
Automotive News
Local News
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
High School Football Previews
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Game of the Week
Big 22
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Pet Obituaries
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Newsletter
Marketplace
Health Chats
My Valley Pros
My Valley Cars
My Valley Pets
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Caring for our Community
Youngstown Foundation
Press Releases
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
About Best Reviews
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
Search
Please enter a search term.
Campbell Memorial High School Obituaries
Edna Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
Top Campbell Memorial High School Obituaries Headlines
Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, Boardman, Ohio
Carol Ann Mingo, Youngstown, Ohio
William J. Hudak, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
William Andrew “Billy” Tomich, Struthers, Ohio
Eugene and Maryann Donofrio, Campbell, Ohio
Laraine Cole, Campbell, Ohio
Quick Links
Local News
Weather Forecast
Sports News
More Campbell Memorial High School Obituaries
Lucy C. Demart, Campbell, Ohio
Ruth Joanne Brayer, Boardman, Ohio
LeRoy “Manbay” Gore, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
Lawrence R. Brosko, Poland, Ohio
Stephan “Flash” Elash, Campbell, Ohio
Robert James DeLuca, Niles, Ohio
Raymond Tirpack, Campbell, Ohio
Trending on WKBN.com
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Gun found in bathroom at football game; woman charged
Man arrested following Youngstown chase
Facial reconstruction unveiled in local cold case
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station
Use Interactive Radar ➜