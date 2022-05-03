Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
79°
Youngstown
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National and World
Ohio News
Pennsylvania News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Product Recalls
Your Local Election Headquarters
Mr Food
Automotive News
Local News
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Game of the Week
Big 22
Indy 500
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Pet Obituaries
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Jobs
Work For Us
MyValleyJobsToday
Newsletter
Marketplace
Health Chats
My Valley Pros
My Valley Deals
My Valley Cars
My Valley Pets
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Community
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Caring for our Community
Youngstown Foundation
Press Releases
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
About Best Reviews
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
Search
Please enter a search term.
Austintown Fitch High School Obituaries
Pamela Therese Kerby, Medina, Ohio
Top Austintown Fitch High School Obituaries Headlines
David R. Kimmel, Austintown, Ohio
Debra Ruth Tunison, Austintown, Ohio
Richard Charles Nelson, Columbiana, Ohio
James A. Balassone, Austintown, Ohio
Robert J. Baker, Struthers, Ohio
Michael Alan DeProfio, Austintown, Ohio
Quick Links
Local News
Weather Forecast
Sports News
More Austintown Fitch High School Obituaries
Nian Cadman Dake, Austintown, Ohio
John E. Yankowsi, Sr., Salem, Ohio
Lori Lynn Wills, Youngstown, Ohio
Marjorie Gessner, Austintown, Ohio
Ronald Thomas “Tom” Hood, Austintown, Ohio
Doris V. Root, Transfer, PA
Charlene Marie Vanasdale, Youngstown, Ohio
Trending on WKBN.com
FDA Recall: Strawberries linked to hepatitis A cases
Familiar political name to run for state representative
Dog rescued after being chained, dragged by car
2 arrested after large party in Liberty
Post-kidnapping, Farrell senior can’t attend graduation
Use Interactive Radar ➜