Zeno Joseph Foley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zeno Joseph Foley, 87, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born March 25, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of Alphonsus and Margaretta McCurdy Foley.

He attended Sacred Heart High School in Salem, Oregon.

He then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War as a medic.

Following his honorable discharge, he received his associate’s degree in business from Youngstown State University.

Zeno worked as a programmer for Blue Cross and Worthington Industries. In his earlier years, Zeno was a guide at the Grand Canyon.

He was a very active member of the Korean War Veterans of America, Chapter 137, where he served as its commander. He was a member of the KWVA Honor Guard and has participated in many military funerals, the Poland Memorial Day Parade and other local veterans ceremonies. He was also the Chairman of the Laying of the Roses Ceremony that took place annually in Austintown in June. Among many of his accomplishments was the establishment of the “Gifts for Vets” program for veterans and local nursing homes. He was awarded Veteran of the Year in 2013. He was a fourth-degree knight at Assembly 2596 and Council 3930.

Zeno was a boy scout leader for many years in Troop 61. He was actively involved in the Ulster Project, where he served as the president.

He loved sitting outside by the fire, camping, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed the holidays and loved the family dog, Peanut.

Zeno is survived by his wife, Patricia Foley, whom he married February 7, 1959; two daughters, Debora (Bill) Hancher of Boardman and Kathleen Foley of Austintown; three sons, Keith (Amy) Foley of Avon Lake, Dan (Sabrina) Foley of Austintown and Tom (Kate) of Austintown; one sister, Patricia Kindig; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian and Timothy Foley and 12 siblings.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 22, and from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 23, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Prayers will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 Noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

