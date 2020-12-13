Winnie A. Flood, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie A. Flood, 69, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, with her family by her side.

She was born January 26, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Bernice Buddrick Pugh.

Winnie was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She devoted her life to taking care of her family and raising her eight children. In her spare time, she enjoyed going camping and sitting with her family around the campfire. The beach was also one of her favorites. Woodworking, crafts, sewing and painting were her passion. Making homemade gifts for her children and grandchildren were her joy. In fact, the large collection of power tools and saws is proof and one that would outdo any of her five sons’ tool collections. She considered her family to be her greatest achievement and was never too tired to jump at an opportunity to be with her grandchildren. In addition to her children, she took in “animal children,” such as dogs, rabbits, birds, turtles and fish. There was always room for one more pet in her home.

Her husband, Daniel M. Flood, whom she married October 17, 1970, passed away April 4, 2005.

Winnie is survived by her mother, Bernice Pugh of Youngstown; her children, Daniel (Lisa) Flood of Valley City, Mike (Melissa) Flood of Boardman, Jennifer (Jason) Gasser of Cincinnati, Mary (Ty) Dorney of Youngstown, Ken (Christy) Flood of Girard, Brian (Michelle) Flood of Poland and Joe (Kimberly) Flood of Austintown; 16 grandchildren, Jay, Danny, Lindsey, Emma, Andrew, Michael, Malysea, Toby, Alexis, Ava, Amelia, Isabella, Ty, Zoey, Carter and Connor and two brothers, David (Jennifer) Pugh of Youngstown and Bill (Kathy) Sullivan of Boston, Massachusetts.

Winnie was also preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Flood, in 2017.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life Rescue, 2773 E Midlothian Boulevard, Struthers, OH 44471.

