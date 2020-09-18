William “Will” J. Shugart, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Will” J. Shugart passed away Sunday, September 13.

Will was born April 6, 2002.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church – Salem, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

