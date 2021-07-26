William V. Stiner, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William V. Stiner, Jr., 67, passed away Friday morning, July 23, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born September 15, 1953, in Cleveland, a son of the late William, Sr. and Anna Grace Rose Stiner.



Bill graduated from South High School.

He was employed by General Motors as a spot welder for 34 years. After retirement, he worked for Mercy Health for five years and Trumbull Regional Medical Center for one year.



Bill was a huge Buffalo Bills fan and also a fan of the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed going on bus trips and walking in the park. Bill was a member of the YMCA in Youngstown and enjoyed the time he spent with the many friends he made.



Bill is survived by his wife, Debra Kasek, whom he married October 27, 1979; a daughter, Sarah Stiner of Youngstown; a son, William Stiner III of Youngstown; four brothers, Robert (Barb) White of Canfield, Richard (Kathy) Stiner of Boardman, Andrew (Brenda) Stiner of Warren and John (Linda) Stiner of Boardman; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and Gordon Birkner; a brother-in-law, Chuck Kasek and Peggy; good friends, Anthony Giansante, Chuck Fultz and Stephen Lukas and several nieces and nephews.



He also was preceded in death by a brother, Edward White and a nephew, Richard Stiner, Jr.



Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.







A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.