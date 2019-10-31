William T. Shea, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William T. Shea, 91, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 30, at home, “just where he wanted to be.”

William was born March 9, 1928, the son of Timothy and Ruth Samuels Shea.

He grew up on the North Side of Youngstown and attended The Rayen School.

After serving his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, he married the love of his life, Mary Louise Smith, October 15, 1955. Together, they raised three children, Janet, Susan and Bill, Jr.

Bill worked many years for BFI and retired in the mid-1990s.

He left his family with many fond memories — eating all his fresh walleye caught at Lake Erie was one of many.

Bill was an avid NASCAR fan; he especially loved watching Jeff Gordon (No. 24) and everyone always knew where to find him on Sunday afternoons.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Susan Shea of Austintown; son, William (Erma), Jr. of Struthers; sister, Dorothy Shea of Austintown; his nephew, who was like a son to him, Mike Perry; three grandchildren, Amy (Cory) Gilstrap, Cliff “Bruzzy” Duke and Jay Shea; six great-grandchildren, Bruzz, Alyes, Jamie, Makayla, McKenzie and Christopher; three great-great-grandchildren, McKenna, Madaline and Raelynn and his faithful and furry companion, Joey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Louise; daughter Janet Duke; sisters, Eileen Fitzsimmons and Elinor Merdic and brother, Jack E. Shea.

Family and friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 1 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at Noon.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

