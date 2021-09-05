William “Scotty” Wynne, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Scotty” Wynne, 95, of the city’s west side, passed away Thursday night, September 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Scotty was born December 5, 1925, in Stirling, Scotland, a son of the late John and Bridget Brown Wynne. His family immigrated to America in 1928, settling in Youngstown.

Scotty graduated from Ursuline High School in 1943

He served in the United States Navy during WWII and then returned to complete his degree at Youngstown College. He later married Caryl Schwab in 1962 and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They were avid football fans, traveling to both Ann Arbor, Mich. and Columbus to watch the rivalry. Go Blue!

Scotty worked at the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg for over 30 years.

He was a long-time member of St. Christine Church, serving on council and participating in many leagues. Every Thursday night was either bowling or golf; and during the springtime, Scotty was known to say that “It never rains on the golf course.” In his retirement, he enjoyed golf trips and weekend card games with Caryl and their close friends. Scotty’s and Caryl’s true joy was spending time with their daughters and their families.

He leaves behind Judy (Rick) Neff and their children, Jackson, Henry and Tyson of Cincinnati and Patty (Brian) Frank and their children, Camden, Peyton and Addison of Hudson.

Scotty will be remembered for his ability to connect with others. He had an uncanny ability to remember people’s names, faces and detailed stories and anecdotes of high school classmates, colleagues and everything Youngstown. Living here for most of his life, he always seemed to know someone who knew someone.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Winfred and Martha Schwab; his brother and sister-in-law, Edward “Scotty” and Jane Wynne; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Grisa (Ed).

Scotty wasn’t big on goodbyes so in his own words “So long and you be careful.”

His Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Scotty’s name, to St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of William “Scotty” Wynne, please visit our floral store.