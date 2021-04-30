William Robert Hart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Robert Hart, age 74, of Austintown, died Tuesday, April 27, 1921, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bill was born March 16, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of William L. and Donna Jean Roberts Hart.

He was a graduate of Youngstown East High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Speech from Kent State University and later, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Westminster College, Pennsylvania.

He had worked as a teacher in the Youngstown City Schools before retiring.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. Bill loved the outdoors — fishing, hunting and feeding and watching birds. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Billy Hart, Jr. of Hubbard; two daughters, Erin (Bill) Fullerman of Austintown and Megan (A.J.) Crisucci of Canfield; four grandchildren, Julia and Ava Fullerman and Gino and Angelo Crisucci; a brother, John ”Jack” (Linda) Hart of Texas; niece, Allison; nephew, Kevin; best friends, Denny Vari and Bobbie Mascara and his former wife, Lynda Hart.

Bill’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Omni West Assisted Living, “Thank you for caring for our stubborn Irishman.”

Funeral services will be at Noon Saturday, May 1, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., prior to services, at the funeral home.

